Peregrine Falcons at UC Davis Medical Center | UC Davis Health

After a successful third season for a peregrine falcon family living atop UC Davis Medical Center, we've noticed the parents sitting on the nest. Stay tuned to watch the family grow for another season!

Since at least 2015, peregrine falcons have made their home at the medical center. Their nest is located a safe distance from the hospital's busy helipad.

Peregrine chicks change very rapidly once they emerge from their eggs. Weighing about 1.5 ounces at birth, the tiny chicks are feeble and slightly pink as their white downy feathers fill in. Since they can't regulate their own temperature for the first week or so, a parent (mostly the mother) will stay with them to keep them warm.

Within five days, a chick's weight will double. The siblings will continue to huddle and sleep in what looks to be a furry white pile. But they can also sit up and eat.

After about 14 days, the chicks will be walking around and eating with enthusiasm, as mom and dad fly in and out with tasty morsels.

Within three weeks, the chicks will be very active. By mid-June, they'll be flying and leaving the nest.